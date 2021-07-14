District of Houston top official resigns

Gerald Pinchbeck is leaving his job as chief administrative officer for the District of Houston (Submitted photo)

Senior staff changes are continuing at the District of Houston and this time it is the turn of the municipality’s most senior official.

Chief Administrative Officer Gerald Pinchbeck, first employed as the District’s corporate services officer in February 2016 before moving to the top position in January 2018, has submitted his resignation.

“Over the past five years Gerald has worked tirelesssly to province Council and I with the best advice possible to achieve longstanding community priorities and meet service delivery goals,” Houston mayor Shane Brienen said in a release.

Pinchbeck said he enjoyed working for the District, particularly on its long term priorities.

“While I am excited to pursue new opportunities elsewhere, I will dearly miss working with the team at the District of Houston and with the community members on keeping Houston naturally amazing,” said Pinchbeck, incorporating the communty’s marketing phrase in his last two words.

The District will now seek out a temporary replacement while looking for a permanent chief adminstrative officer.

Pinchbeck’s resignation is effective July 30.

He received his post secondary education at the University of Northern B.C. and his work experience dates back to a Northern Development Initiative Trust-financed internship with the Quesnel Community and Economic Development Corporation, a job that led directly to his hiring by the District of Houston.

Although the District will begin looking for a new chief administrative officer, it has filled a vacancy when Tasha Kelly resigned as the leisure services director.

Cassie Ofner was officially appointed by council July 6 and assumed her new role on July 12.

From Houston, Ofner can trace her recreational experience to her first job at the leisure facility when she was 16 by teaching swimming lessons and working with young athletes.

She has a diploma in recreation and sport management and and a certificate in event management from Vancouver Island University in Nanaimo and her most recent leisure-related employment came through a job as the aquatic programmer in Creston.

Mayor Shane Brienen said he and council are pleased to welcome not only a familiar face to the District but a person who knows the community and its recreation and leisure needs.

“Some of the larger projects I am excited to get started on are the concept design of our new community hall and a master plan for the future of Jamie Baxter Park,” said Ofner of her new position.

Pinchbeck’s resignation and Ofner’s hiring follows a number of changes, including the hiring of a new finance director this past January and a new corporate services officer last September.