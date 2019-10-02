District of Houston public works director passes away

The District of Houston as lowered its flags in memory of Paul Gordon, its Director of Engineering and Operations, who passed away over the weekend.

“Paul will be remembered for his passion for community service, his commitment to advancing community works, and his dedication to and appreciation of the members of the public works department,” a release from the District stated this afternoon.

Gordon joined the District in April 2018.

“His great smile and constant positive attitude made working with Paul an unforgettable experience; he will be dearly missed,” the released continued.

Flags will be lowered again on the day of a memorial service and a private service will be held at a future date.

“At this time, we ask that members of the public respect the privacy of Mr. Gordon’s friends and family,” the District release continued.

“All public works enquiries may still be directed to the District’s office phone line at 250-845-2238, to the after hours on-call staff at 250-845-8591, or by email to District staff at doh@houston.ca.”

– 30 –