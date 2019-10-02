The District of Houston’s municipal government office. (Houston Today photo)

District of Houston public works director passes away

Flags lowered to half mast in memory of Paul Gordon

The District of Houston as lowered its flags in memory of Paul Gordon, its Director of Engineering and Operations, who passed away over the weekend.

“Paul will be remembered for his passion for community service, his commitment to advancing community works, and his dedication to and appreciation of the members of the public works department,” a release from the District stated this afternoon.

Gordon joined the District in April 2018.

“His great smile and constant positive attitude made working with Paul an unforgettable experience; he will be dearly missed,” the released continued.

Flags will be lowered again on the day of a memorial service and a private service will be held at a future date.

“At this time, we ask that members of the public respect the privacy of Mr. Gordon’s friends and family,” the District release continued.

“All public works enquiries may still be directed to the District’s office phone line at 250-845-2238, to the after hours on-call staff at 250-845-8591, or by email to District staff at doh@houston.ca.”

– 30 –

Previous story
B.C.’s sergeant-at-arms Gary Lenz resigns amid spending scandal
Next story
Pompeo acknowledges he was on Trump call at centre of impeachment probe

Just Posted

Independent Merv Ritchie wants to give Skeena-Bulkley Valley residents their voice back

Traditional party politics ruining democratic system, Ritchie says

South Hazelton steeplechaser ousted in qualifying heat at world track championships

Regan Yee came in 11th in her heat with a time of 9:48:56

Coastal GasLink to meet with Houston council

Issues connected to pipeline construction to be discussed

District inviting bids for new rescue truck

Will replace one that’s a 2000 model

55+ games in Kelwona

Houston resident Andy Grobins came home with a Silver medal for the… Continue reading

VIDEO: Vancouver officer struck on roadside by distracted ‘L’ driver

The officer has been unable to return to work due to his injuries

Bullet fragment likely caused 2017 wildfire that destroyed northern B.C. homes: FOI

Chief fire information officer says firearms ignitions have become more common

Police cancel $368 ticket given to B.C. senior for having cellphone in cupholder

The woman was ticketed and then her son took to Twitter to ask if the fine is just

Resignations let B.C. legislature ‘turn the page,’ John Horgan says

MLAs return next week for Indigenous rights, daylight time debates

Humboldt Bronco families upset by Alberta trucking regulation review

Province is taking a second look at rules for school bus drivers and farmers

Car bursts into flames during book drop off at Oak Bay library

Patrons to library, Monterey centre watch 1990s sedan burn up

Months after inmates escape B.C. prison, community still wants answers

‘We need to get on to the next phase to make sure this doesn’t happen again,’ says Metchosin resident

Only a matter of time until ‘Okanagan Bob’ is identified, police say

The notorious Hwy. 97 driver’s identify can’t be released until he commits a criminal offence

After 26 years, Vancouver Island First Nations group moves to final treaty negotiations

Vancouver Island’s Hul’qumi’num Treaty Group transitions to Stage 5

Most Read