District of Houston not opening evacuee reception centre

Evacuees strongly encouraged to register with Emergency Social Services

The District of Houston will not be opening an evacuee reception centre for the Nadina-Verdum Fire, which is located approximately 60km south of Houston.

“District staff are working with the Regional District of Bulkley-Nechako (RDBN) to ensure that residents and evacuees continue to receive up to date information about the progress of the wildfire, how to prepare for an evacuation, and the designated evacuee reception centres in Smithers, Burns Lake and Prince George,” said the district in a press release Friday.

As of Friday morning, the Nadina Lake Fire had consumed 46,720 hectares. Power lines that come in from Houston along Morice River Forest Service Road (FSR) to the Huckleberry Mine at 121 km have been turned off as they are potentially a hazard to crews working in the area.

On Aug. 15 the RDBN expanded the evacuation order for the Nadina-Verdum Fire. The expanded evacuation order is in effect for all of the area west of Tahtsa FSR (south Francois) to 400 metres east of Nithi Road, Nithi Pit Road and a portion of Holy Cross Binta FSR; Francois Lake south to Ootsa Lake and Cheslatta Lake. All of the area west of Morice Own FSR (north Francois) to Kivi FSR.

The RDBN also expanded the evacuation alert issued Aug. 15 to include the area from approximately eight km south of the District of Houston to Nadina FSR; west of Tahtsa FSR (north Francois Lake) to Lily Lake Road and the Holy Cross FSR; south of Seven-Mile FSR (700 Road) and Hwy. 16 to Ootsa Lake.

“Evacuees are strongly encouraged to register with Emergency Social Services (ESS) to make sure they can find food, lodging, clothing and other essential services while they are evacuated from their homes,” said Jonathan Van Barneveld, Houston’s acting mayor. “ESS are the best way to ensure that you are able to support your family during this time of need.”

Assistance is also available to those farm businesses who need to make arrangements for livestock and animals through the RDBN. Anyone who wishes to relocate their animals and livestock during or in preparation for an evacuation should contact the RDBN at 1-800-320-3339 or at 1-250-692-3195.

Environment Canada expects the wind to pick up over the next few days, and there is no rain forecasted for the area.

Emergency notices and additional information can be found at the Bulkley-Nechako Emergency Information page, the RDBN website at https://www.rdbn.bc.ca, the Houston BC Emergencies Facebook page, and the District of Houston website at www.houston.ca/emergency_notices.

Inquiries can also be directed to the RDBN by phone at 1-800-320-3339 or 1-250-692-3195.

 

