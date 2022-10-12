Madelaine Swift is the District of Houston’s new director of corporate services. (Houston Today file photo)

Madelaine Swift is the District of Houston’s new director of corporate services. (Houston Today file photo)

District of Houston names new corporate services director

Madelaine Swift was the deputy corporate services director

The District of Houston has found its new corporate services officer — Madelaine Swift who had been its deputy corporate services officer and grant writer.

Swift, whose appointment was made public at the District’s Oct. 4 council meeting, just recently noted her second anniversary with the District.

With a Bachelor of Arts degree from the University of Northern B.C. in political science, Swift described herself at her hiring in 2021 as “passionate about local government in northern B.C.”

The corporate services officer position became vacant when Holly Brown left this year for job with the Peace River Regional District in northeastern B.C.

Brown had been initially appointed to run local government elections this month but with her departure, Swift took on that role as well.

Brown is one of a continuing series of people hired by the District to come through the Northern Development Initiative Trust’s internship program. It’s aimed at training northerners in local government matters with the intention of having those people staying in the region. Current District of Houston chief administrative officer Michael Dewar is a graduate of the program as was his predecessor, Gerald Pinchbeck and Swift’s predecessor, Holly Brown.

From the Hazeltons, Swift’s internship resulted in a first posting in Quesnel.

A member of the Gitxsan Nation, Swift’s traditional name is Ant dashl se’ehl hloxs, and she is Lax Gibuu (Wolf Clan) from the House of ‘Wii K’aax.

The District has yet to start looking for a new deputy corporate services officer and grant writer.

