The District of Houston has closed down all of its facilities. (Houston Today file photo) The District of Houston is maintaining services despite closures. (Houston Today file photo)

District of Houston maintaining services despite closures

Mayor issues statement of reassurance

Houston mayor Shane Brienen is assuring residents the District of Houston is maintaining services despite its facilities being closed to the public.

Speaking last night at a regular council meeting Brienen issued the following statement:

“In response to the COVID-19 pandemic, the District continues to prioritize the health of residents and District personnel. District facilities, such as the Municipal Office, Leisure Facility and Arena have been closed to the public, however, Council and staff remain committed to serving our community during this closure,” he said.

“Residents can contact District staff by phone, email or through social media channels. All public inquiries regarding the District’s response to COVID-19 can be directed to the District’s Information Officer, Jennifer Bruns at 250-844-1438 or corporate@houston.ca.”

“Most importantly, we ask our residents to practice social distancing, frequent hand washing and to follow the recommendations from health authorities,” said the mayor.

The council last night also approved of a remote work policy for District employees.

A bylaw permitting more than three members of council to participate in a council meeting by electronic means was read the required three times and will be presented at the next council meeting of April 7.

All other regular business was deferred until that April 7 meeting.

Chief provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry has urged self isolation and that the ban on gatherings of more than 50 people put in place this week is “not forever but important for now.”

For the most up-to-date information on COVID-19, please visit www.bccdc.ca/covid19.

The Northern Health Authority has launched a COVID-19 Online Clinic and Information Line to help answer questions and concerns from Northern BC residents. The NH COVID-19 Online Clinic and Information Line can be reached at 1-844-645-7811.

