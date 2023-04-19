District of Houston holds job fair

The District of Houston in conjunction with the Houston Chamber of Commerce organized a career fair on April 15 at he Claude Parish Memorial Arena. There were 40 company booths in attendance. It ran from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. it was attended by many residents from the area. Mayor Shane Brienen attended the career fair as he also was employed by Canfor. The mayor has made every effort to be available to our community for a source of guidance and information. Kevin Horsnell was at the career fair on behalf of Canfors alternative locations. Dave Coleman an Apprenticeship Advisor at Skilled Trades BC for the Central Interior was offering information about programs and funding that could put you on track with any of the B.C.’s much needed trade jobs. (Angelique Houlihan photo/Houston Today)