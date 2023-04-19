Kevin Horsnell was at the career fair on behalf of Canfors alternative locations. (Angelique Houlihan photo/Houston Today)

District of Houston holds job fair

The District of Houston in conjunction with the Houston Chamber of Commerce organized a career fair on April 15 at he Claude Parish Memorial Arena. There were 40 company booths in attendance. It ran from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. it was attended by many residents from the area. Mayor Shane Brienen attended the career fair as he also was employed by Canfor. The mayor has made every effort to be available to our community for a source of guidance and information. Kevin Horsnell was at the career fair on behalf of Canfors alternative locations. Dave Coleman an Apprenticeship Advisor at Skilled Trades BC for the Central Interior was offering information about programs and funding that could put you on track with any of the B.C.’s much needed trade jobs. (Angelique Houlihan photo/Houston Today)

 

Dave Coleman an Apprenticeship Advisor at Skilled Trades BC for the Central Interior was offering information about programs and funding that could put you on track with any of the B.C.'s much needed trade jobs. (Angelique Houlihan photo/Houston Today)

The career fair was held on April 15 at The Claude Parish Memorial Arena. There were 40 company booths attending and at 1:30 p.m. the arena had counted 243 people walk through. The event was open from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and was greeted by a few early birds.(Angelique Houlihan photo/Houston Today)

Houston career fair. (Angelique Houlihan Photo/Houston Today)

Houston career fair. (Angelique Houlihan Photo/Housaton Today)

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Vancouver police officer involved in Myles Gray’s death testifies to coroner’s inquest
Next story
PODCAST: Sean McCann is the ‘Shantyman’

Just Posted

On April 14, the Skeena Valley Golf & Country Club in Thornhill opened its doors. Club Manager Germain Francoeur says this year’s calendar is packed with events and its off to a normal, but strong start. (Viktor Elias/Terrace Standard)
Skeena Valley Golf & Country Club in Thornhill opens for season with busy schedule

Left: The aftermath of a rock truck driving through town, including through the Chandler Park soccer fields. (Marisca Bakker)
Smithers man charged following rampage in rock truck

Terrace hosted its first Special Olympics BC basketball tournament in five years on April 15, 2023, with athletes participating from Prince George, Prince Rupert, Quesnel, Smithers, and Terrace. (Photo courtesy of Alex Blum-Walker)
Terrace hosts first Special Olympics basketball tournament in 5 years

Residents living on 6th Street are wondering if this road will be on the paving list for this year. Pavement is heaving along the length of the street as well as riddled with potholes.(Angelique Houlihan photo/Houston Today)
Potholes galore

Pop-up banner image