District of Houston hires two senior staffers

The District of Houston has all of its senior management team positions filled. (File photo/Houston Today)

For the first time in months, the District of Houston has all of its senior management team positions filled.

Mike Cooper began April 4 as the District’s operations director, a position that was either vacant or filled temporarily following Chris Lawrence’s departure to the Town of Smithers early last fall.

He’s lived in Houston since the mid-1990s and had been the manager of the pellet plant in Smithers until taking on this new role.

“Mike is an avid hunter and fisherman and is grateful of the opportunities to pursue these passions in the area,” a District of Houston release of April 8 indicated.

And a second vacancy has been filled with acting finance director Jennifer Larson taking on the position permanently as of June 1. She was initially hired late last year on a temporary basis pending the recruitment of a new finance director.

Larson grew up in the Lakes District and has much experience with accounting and local government finances in northern B.C. and the Northwest Territories.

“While serving the community in an interim basis, she has been crucial in the development of the 2022 budget and five-year financial plan,” the District release stated.