District of Houston hires chief administrative officer

Michael Dewar is the new chief administrative officer for the District of Houston. (Black Press Media photo)

The District of Houston did not have to go outside of the northwest in its search for a chief administrative officer to replace Gerald Pinchbeck who left this summer for a similar position in Vanderhoof.

Michael Dewar, the District of Kitimat’s economic development and communications director for the past six years, was named to the local post Nov. 19.

“Prior to his tenure in Kitimat, Michael established a breadth of knowledge and expertise related to local government operations while participating in Northern Development Initiative Trust’s local government management internship program with the City of Prince Rupert,” a District release indicated.

Dewar said he is looking forward to “help the District of Houston continue to capitalize on opportunities, realize sustainable and progressive development, and navigate the challenges that come with it.”

Houston mayor Shane Brienen said the council “is convinced that Mr. Dewar is the right person to act as the cornerstone to continue empowering Council and administration in serving the community as well as achieving further diversification, growth, and prosperity.”

Dewar begins his new job Jan. 3, 2022. Martin Taylor, who was named as interim chief administrative officer until a permanent one was found, ends his employment with the district Dec. 22.