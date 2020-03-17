District of Houston municipal office and facilities are closed but employees are at work and will respond to requests from the public. (Houston Today photo)

District of Houston employees are at work

But facilities and offices are closed to the public

The District of Houston may have closed its facilities to the public but its employees are conducting business as normal today.

“The District is still operational and staff are completing their duties as assigned. The District is exploring remote work opportunities for staff who are able,” reports corporate affairs officer Jennifer Bruns.

”There will be a remote work policy presented to council at tonight’s meeting in light of the recommendations from federal and provincial governments that are encouraging working from home if possible.”

Bruns said the District is able to receive payments through online banking, mailed cheques or by dropping of a cheque in the front door slot.

And members of the public can phone the District at 250-845-2238, send a facebook message or email doh@houston.ca if they have any questions about making payments or purchasing licences.

The District has also activated its Emergency Operations Centre to a Level I status and all emergency services, such as the firehall, are staffed in case they are needed.

“At this EOC level, staffing requirements are minimal and the District is currently monitoring and responding to the situation as it evolves. Further, we will continue to follow the recommendations from the federal and provincial levels of government,” said Bruns.

“Although the District is restricting in-person interactions as a measure of social-distancing, we are committed to continuing to serve our community through all other channels,” she said.

“We encourage residents to practice frequent handwashing, social distancing and staying home if they do not feel well.”

For the most up-to-date information on COVID-19, please visit www.bccdc.ca/covid19.

The Northern Health Authority has launched a COVID-19 Online Clinic and Information Line to help answer questions and concerns from Northern BC residents. The NH COVID-19 Online Clinic and Information Line can be reached at 1-844-645-7811.

