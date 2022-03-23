District of Houston council ponders raising Ukrainan flag at municipal hall

But deferred decision until it meets again March 29

Over in Burns Lake, the Vilage of Burns Lake (VBL) staff has purchased a Ukraine flag and is currently flying it at the VBL office to show support. (Eddie Huband photo/Houston Today)

The District of Houston council has yet to make up its mind about purchasing and flying a Ukrainian flag in support of Ukraine which is under extensive attack from Russia.

Following a request made by Marion Aerssens, council decided March 15 to defer the matter until its March 29 meeting at which time it’ll discuss the request again in view of its current flag flying policy.

That policy, as it exists now, does indicate flags can be flown at half mast as a sign of mourning.

“This is the right thing to do,” said Aerseens of her request.

“I’m optimistic council will agree to fly a [Ukrainian] flag. I’m hopeful,” she said.

The matter of flying a flag to denote a specific issue was last considered by council in the summer of 2021 and that was during the discovery of potential graves on the sites where residential schools once existed.

Council then agreed to erect a fourth flag pole and fly an ‘Every Child Matters’ flag, a proposition that arose from a notice in motion by Mayor Shane Brienen.

That has yet to occur and is pending contact with local First Nations in order to obtain their permission.

The District did, however, lower its flags to half mast during that time.

Other local governments across Canada are already flying Ukrainian flags or undertaking similar methods of showing support for Ukraine.

In the north, Prince George is one of those communities as is Burns Lake.