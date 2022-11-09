District of Houston mayor Shane Brienen accepts the chain of office from District corporate services officer Madeline Swift Nov. 1 at a swearing in ceremony held at the community hall. On the left is Houston RCMP Constable Emile Rousseau and on the right is Houston RCMP Constable Hank Lee. (Angelique Houlihan photo/Houston Today)

District of Houston mayor Shane Brienen accepts the chain of office from District corporate services officer Madeline Swift Nov. 1 at a swearing in ceremony held at the community hall. On the left is Houston RCMP Constable Emile Rousseau and on the right is Houston RCMP Constable Hank Lee. (Angelique Houlihan photo/Houston Today)

District of Houston council, mayor take oath of office

The District of Houston’s council and mayor for the next four years were officially sworn in at a ceremony held at the community hall Nov. 1. From the left, councillor Lisa Mueller, councillor Rebecca Hougen, councillor Troy Reitsma, mayor Shane Brienen, councillor Jonathan Van Barneveld, councillor Tom Euverman and councillor Tom Stringfellow. Bookending the group, on the left, is Houston RCMP Constable Hank Lee and, on the right, Houston RCMP Constable Emile Rousseau. (Angelique Houlihan photo/Houston Today)

RDBN landfill
Tipping points reached over tipping fees

Unable to have a right hand turn from Copelan onto Hwy16 constructed this year, the District of Houston hopes it can be built next year. (Angelique Houlihan photo)
Do you want your property taxes increased?

Laying of wreaths at the Houston cenotaph, above, takes place Nov. 11 after a service at the community hall. (Houston Today photo)
After a COVID-caused absence, Remembrance Day cermonies will take place once again

Sanj and Savita of BV Foods had a giant pumpkin brought in from BV Wholesale. The giant pumpkin weighed in over 120 lbs and caught everyone's attention. The store hosted a draw where customers had an entry with every purchase they made. The winner of the pumpkin give away is a Silverthorn Elementary student named Blaze. Congratulations. (Angelique Houlihan photo/Houston Today)
Giant pumpkin give away