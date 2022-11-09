District of Houston council, mayor take oath of office

The District of Houston’s council and mayor for the next four years were officially sworn in at a ceremony held at the community hall Nov. 1. From the left, councillor Lisa Mueller, councillor Rebecca Hougen, councillor Troy Reitsma, mayor Shane Brienen, councillor Jonathan Van Barneveld, councillor Tom Euverman and councillor Tom Stringfellow. Bookending the group, on the left, is Houston RCMP Constable Hank Lee and, on the right, Houston RCMP Constable Emile Rousseau. (Angelique Houlihan photo/Houston Today)
- Search
- Home
- Cannabis
- Submit News Tip
- News
- COVID-19
- Subscription
- Puzzles
- Contests
- Sports
- Travel
- Trending Now
- Newsletters
- Good News
- Autos
- Classifieds
- Jobs
- Business
- Entertainment
- Photo Galleries
- Life
- Community
- Opinion
- Video
- Weather
- Obituaries
- Marketplace
- Contact Us
- Site Map