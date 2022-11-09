District of Houston council, mayor take oath of office

District of Houston mayor Shane Brienen accepts the chain of office from District corporate services officer Madeline Swift Nov. 1 at a swearing in ceremony held at the community hall. On the left is Houston RCMP Constable Emile Rousseau and on the right is Houston RCMP Constable Hank Lee. (Angelique Houlihan photo/Houston Today)

The District of Houston’s council and mayor for the next four years were officially sworn in at a ceremony held at the community hall Nov. 1. From the left, councillor Lisa Mueller, councillor Rebecca Hougen, councillor Troy Reitsma, mayor Shane Brienen, councillor Jonathan Van Barneveld, councillor Tom Euverman and councillor Tom Stringfellow. Bookending the group, on the left, is Houston RCMP Constable Hank Lee and, on the right, Houston RCMP Constable Emile Rousseau. (Angelique Houlihan photo/Houston Today)