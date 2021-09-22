District of Houston begins search for top executive

Mid-October deadline date set to apply

The District of Houston is looking for a new CAO to replace Gerald Pinchbeck who left in late summer. (File photo/Houston Today)

The search is officially underway to find a chief administrative officer (CAO) for the District of Houston to replace Gerald Pinchbeck who left in late summer to take up a similar position in Vanderhoof.

Experienced employment agency Tall Cedars is gathering up resumes of those interested and has set Oct. 12 as the deadline application date.

With Pinchbeck gone, the District has brought in Martin Taylor, a person with extensive experience in local government administration elsewhere, to fill in until a replacement is found.

“The ideal candidate for this position will have strong post-secondary education, solid work ethic, local government leadership expertise, and the willingness to have fun while accomplishing great things,” a Tall Cedars job posting indicates of the kind of person being sought.

A salary was not listed but local governments the size of Houston can typically offer in the range of $130,000 in addition to a full range of benefits.

“The CAO will be a visionary, take-charge, strategic thinker with top level communication skills and sound political judgement” who will work closely with the mayor and council to provide advice and support, the job description adds.

It also says the CAO is responsible for the coordinating and directing the District’s administrative structure while “developing and maintaining trust between all Departments and with the community at large.”

