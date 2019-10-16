District of Houston applies for grants

The District of Houston is continuing its policy of pursuing grants from outside agencies and senior governments to finance local projects.

First up is council’s approval, given Oct. 3, for economic development officer Maureen Czirfusz to apply for money from a business facade improvement program provided by the Northern Development Initiative Trust.

Up to $20,000 is available annually to local governments to improve the look of exteriors, signs, murals, architectural features, siding, lighting or awnings.

Local businesses then have the opportunity to have half of their exterior improvements covered to a maximum of $5,000.

Such work not only improves the look of the community it promotes private sector spending and results in increased assessed values and a resulting increase in the tax base, Czirfusz wrote in a memo to council.

Also given the go ahead to Czirfusz by council Oct. 3 was another application submission to the Northern Development Initiative Trust, this time for $8,000 to be used by the District to help finance its grant writing service.

“Each year $8,000 in rebate funding is provided to approved local governments to support the employment of a locally-based grant writer to prepare funding applications to agencies, foundations and government programs,” Czirfusz wrote in a memo to council.

The $8,000 is meant to cover up to 76 per cent of the wages for the first four months of employment for a grant writer.

There’s “additional capacity to respond to community priorities and non-profit requests for grant application research and writing,” indicates a memo to council.

Czirfusz was also given approval for a third grant application to the Northern Development Initiative Trust, this time for $50,000 under its economic development capacity building funding program.

“This funding is provided each year to build economic development capacity throughout central and northern British Columbia,” reads a memo to council on the program.

The money is meant to either pay for an economic development officer or use to pursue economic development activities.

Previous story
After losing two baby boys, B.C. parents hope to cut through the taboo of infant death

Just Posted

Renewal plan for 9th to be subject of meeting

District, businesses to consider options

Soup kitchen to be added to Salvation Army’s Houston services

Need for food growing as living costs rise

District of Houston applies for grants

The District of Houston is continuing its policy of pursuing grants from… Continue reading

Houston housing needs surveyed

Results to aid District of Houston planning

Two more needle disposal boxes approved

Will be emptied by health centre staffers

VIDEO: #MeToo leader launches new hashtag to mobilize U.S. voters

Tarana Burke hopes to prompt moderators to ask about sexual violence at next debate

Potent power play paces Canucks to 5-1 win over Detroit

Miller nets a pair as Vancouver wins third straight

UPDATE: British couple vacationing in Vancouver detained in U.S. after crossing border

CBP claims individuals were denied travel authorization, crossing was deliberate

After losing two baby boys, B.C. parents hope to cut through the taboo of infant death

Oct. 15 is Pregnancy and Infant Loss Awareness Day in B.C.

Cheating husband sues mistress for gifted ring after wife learns about affair

The husband gave his mistress $1,000 to buy herself a ring in December 2017

B.C. massage therapist reprimanded, fined for exposing patients’ breasts

Registered massage therapist admits professional misconduct

B.C. boosts legal aid funding in new payment contract

‘Duty counsel’ service restored in some communities, David Eby says

Rugby Canada helps recovery efforts in Japan after typhoon cancels final match

Canadian players wanted to “give back in whatever small way they could”

Alberta to join B.C.’s class-action lawsuit against opioid manufacturers, distributors

B.C. government claims opioids were falsely marketed as less addictive than other pain meds

Most Read