The District of Houston has formalized a financial boost for its community hall replacement project. (File photo)

The District of Houston has formalized a financial boost for its community hall replacement project. (File photo)

District moves money into reserve accounts

Community hall replacement account boosted

The District of Houston has started moving monies from its general budget accounts to reserve accounts in anticipation of having to finance large projects in the years ahead.

Council, at its Jan. 5 session, approved the transfer of just over $1.5 million.

Just under half, $714,505, comes not from any actual surplus from the District’s core budget of 2020 but from revenues provided to the District from the Dungate Community Forest which is 90 per cent owned by the District.

In this circumstance, the money was placed within the reserve account meant to help finance the construction of a new community hall, a key infrastructure project identified by the District.

Another $160,000 was moved over for arena capital purposes, $160,920 for public works equipment and $400,000 for water and sewer infrastructure work.

“This is funding that was pre-allocated in the base budget for 2020,” District chief administrative officer Gerald Pinchbeck explained.

“Overall spending, excluding project expenses and revenue sources, is well within budget,” District chief administrative officer Gerald Pinchbeck added in a memo to council seeking approval to transfer the monies.

The Dungate money was from its 2019 financial operating year and assigning the $714,505 toward the construction of a new community hall follows the wishes of Dungate’s board of directors who wanted the money to be used for something that would have a broad community purpose.

With this transfer, the District will have approximately $1 million or 20 per cent of the estimated $4.9 million it will take to build a new community hall. That figure, however, is an estimate and is subject to change once a size and location for a new hall is determined and exact plans drawn up.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
B.C. sees another 446 COVID-19 cases Tuesday, nine more deaths
Next story
B.C. care home allowed group activities to continue after positive test: family

Just Posted

The regional jobs picture has improved. (Innovate Impact Media/Creative Commons photo)
Northwest unemployment rate dips again

Is now second lowest of any region in B.C.

Cedar Valley Lodge, LNG Canada’s newest accommodation for workers at the LNG Canada Project site in Kitimat. The most recent outbreak among workers at the project site was just declared over. (Photo courtesy of LNG Canada)
Second COVID-19 outbreak at LNG Canada Project site declared over

The outbreak was first declared on Dec. 16, 2020

The first of two massive turbines headed from Prince Rupert for the Site C Dam near Fort St. John on Jan 10. (Photo: Supplied by Tasha McKenzie)
Massive turbines begin trek across Northwestern B.C.

Turbines headed from Prince Rupert to Site C Dam to cause traffic delays week of Jan. 10 to 14

New gas station coming to Houston.
Imperial Oil confirms service station plan

It’ll include a convenience store, food outlet

The SD54 building in Smithers. (File photo/Houston Today)
SD 54 being considered for Canadian Sport School

Could prove to be a boon for local athletes

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry updates B.C.’s COVID-19 situation at the legislature, Jan. 11, 2021. (B.C. government)
B.C. sees another 446 COVID-19 cases Tuesday, nine more deaths

Hospitalization rates holding steady after holiday season

Crowds of people line up outside an electronics store in Toronto on Sunday November 22, 2020. New polling from Leger and the Association of Canadian Studies suggests some Canadians feel their mental health has declined as the pandemic has rolled on, with the impacts potentially striking women and visible minorities more than others. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Frank Gunn
Pandemic worsening mental health for women more than men, poll suggests

Rates of worsening mental health were also high for single parents in the survey

Medical personnel wear personal protective equipment to help prevent the spread of COVID-19 as they wheel a patient into St. Paul’s hospital in downtown Vancouver Monday, November 23, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
Refrigerated morgue truck deployed in Fraser Health: BC Coroners Service

B.C. is dealing with two public health crises

Nurses collect samples from a patient in a COVID suspect room in the COVID-19 intensive care unit at St. Paul’s hospital in downtown Vancouver, Tuesday, April 21, 2020. Testing patients for COVID-19 before their scheduled surgery and transfer to wards from emergency departments could reduce hospital outbreaks in British Columbia as the number of cases continues to rise in most regions, the results of a pilot project in the province’s largest health authority suggest. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
Doctors, nurses call on B.C. to test surgical, emergency patients for COVID-19

Health care workers say masks are not enough to keep them safe in close contact

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau delivers his opening remarks during a news conference outside Rideau cottage in Ottawa, Friday, January 8, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld
Canada secures 20M more Pfizer vaccine doses; U.S. border closure extended to Feb. 21

Extra doses will come this spring starting in April

A worker is seen cleaning surfaces inside Little Mountain Place, a long term care home in Vancouver, on January 7, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
B.C. care home allowed group activities to continue after positive test: family

Little Mountain Place became the deadliest care home outbreak in British Columbia

Campbell River courthouse. Google maps
Listening to podcast off phone app while driving not distracted driving, B.C. judge rules

Campbell River man appeals ticket, saying he was not touching the phone while podcast played

Anti-Racist Coalition Vancouver started a petition calling on B.C.’s education officials to make Black Shirt Day official. The inaugural event in solidarity with Black and racialized Canadians takes place on Friday, Jan. 15. (Screenshot/Change.org)
Petition calling for official anti-racism Black Shirt Day gaining traction in B.C.

Anti-Racism Coalition Vancouver advocates for a day of solidarity for Black and racialized Canadians

Police released surveillance footage of a man setting fire to a homeless woman’s blankets while she slept on a downtown sidewalk on Hamilton Street, near the Queen Elizabeth Theatre, around 4 a.m. on Dec. 13, 2020. (Vancouver police handout)
Police hunt for arsonist who lit sleeping homeless woman’s blanket on fire in Vancouver

Police are looking for both the suspect and victim, urging anyone with information to come forward

Most Read