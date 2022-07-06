District losing senior administrator

Corporate services officer Holly Brown is leaving

Holly Brown (NDIT photo/Houston Today)

The District of Houston is losing one of its senior administrators.

Corporate services director Holly Brown leaves the end of July for a position elsewhere.

Brown was named to the post last July, a promotion from her previous position as deputy corporate services director when Duncan Malkinson took a job with the Town of Smithers.

Once in her new job as corporate services officer, Brown also acted as the interim chief administrative officer for the District when Gerald Pinchbeck left for a similar position in Vanderhoof.

She acted in that capacity until the District brought in a temporary replacement before hiring Michael Dewar as the permanent chief administrative officer in January.

Brown came to the District in 2019 as an intern through a Northern Development Initiative Trust program which finances the placement of post secondary school graduates in northern municipalities to build up a core of public sector administrators experienced in northern B.C. local governments.

She then stayed, becoming the District’s executive assistant and grant writer until being promoted to deputy corporate services director and grant writer in 2020.

Brown is one in a group of Northern Development Initiative Trust interns to land positions with the District. Former chief administrative officer Gerald Pinchbeck came through the program as did current chief administrative officer Michael Dewar.

Madelaine Swift, who replaced Brown as deputy corporate services officer and grant writer, was also an intern.

*****

Brown’s departure also means a replacement is needed as part of preparations for local government elections this October.

She had earlier been named deputy chief election officer, a position that will now be filled by chief administrative officer Michael Dewar.

Deputy corporate services director Madelaine Swift is the chief election officer.

The local government elections are Oct. 15 for municipal, regional district and school district positions.

