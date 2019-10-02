District inviting bids for new rescue truck

Will replace one that’s a 2000 model

The District of Houston is following through with its strategic and financial planning by putting out a tender to replace the fire department’s current rescue truck which is a 2000 model.

Its plan is to have the new vehicle supplied and service-ready by no later than Aug. 1, 2020.

As with other fire departments, the Houston Fire Department routinely responds to highway and other accidents in the course of its duties.

Specifications begin with a Freightliner M2-106 two-wheel drive chassis powered by a Cummins diesel engine of at least 350 horsepower.

It is to have a maximum height of 120 inches and a maximum length of 334 inches capable of carrying 2,500 pounds of equipment and five crew members and attain a speed of up to 68 miles an hour.

Specific to anticipated needs, the truck must have four LED lights to illuminate surroundings to aid crew members, have a Hurst E Rescue system commonly called the Jaws of Life and winches as well as a compressed air foam dispersal system.

Included in the bid price to be submitted are two trips covering airfare and hotel rooms by District personnel, one at the pre-build stage and the other for final inspection.

“Bids will be evaluated for compliance with the bid documents, with price the priority factor amongst bids deemed compliant with the specifications,” noted the District in its bid information package.

The District also said it “has the right, in its sole discretion, not to award a contract and has the right to reject any or all submissions (including the lowest bid) without giving any reason for doing so.”

Submissions are due by Nov. 8.

