District holds town hall meeting in Houston

The District of Houston held a town hall meeting was held on April 15 at the Houston Secondary School gym. The meeting started late at 2:40 p.m. to allow for late comers to get seated. There was 450 chairs set up in front of a panel consisting of District of Houston council members including Mayor Shane Brienen, The moderator Brenda Anderson, Kevin Horsnell SVP Canadian Operations, Marc Von Der Gonna Director Northern Region for the Ministry of Jobs, Economic Development and Innovation and Jevan Hanchard Executive Director from the Ministry of Forests. The meeting was an opportunity for each group present on their present circumstances and what they are doing to support the community through the transition. Time was allotted for community members to ask questions, or provide input on the impacts that you are experiencing or anticipate. There was approximately 300 people in attendance. Seen here is Blaine Stanyer and his family arrived at the town meeting in full support of rebuilding the mill. More in next week’s issue of the Houston Today. (Angelique Houlihan photo/Houston Today)