District hires a corporate services officer

The District of Houston council ratified the appointment of a new corporate services director at its Sept. 1 meeting.

Duncan Malkinson is leaving his post as the corporate officer at the District of Fort St. James to fill the local vacancy caused when Jennifer Bruns left in early summer.

From Dawson Creek, Malkinson comes with a variety of local government experience in that he was once on the Dawson Creek municipal council. He was also a substitute teacher there and a volunteer on the Pouce Coupe fire department.

Malkinson has a certificate in public administration and is nearing the completion of his international studies and economic program at the University of Northern British Columbia.

“I’m passionate to work hard on the mayor and council’s strategic plan because of how much good it can do for the community,” Malkinson said in a release.

Mayor Shane Brienen welcomed Malkinson, saying his past experience will be an asset while chief administrative officer Gerald Pinchbeck looked forward to working with him to achieve council’s vision for the community.