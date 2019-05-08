District gets grant for informational signs

A full suite of new signs of all sizes and all kinds is to be undertaken by the District of Houston this year.

The District of Houston has received $100,000 for a comprehensive sign project meant to provide information for local residents and tourists.

And it’s started the process to look for a contractor to provide designs, sign production and installation with a goal of having the project completed this year, says District of Houston chief administrative officer Gerald Pinchbeck.

“We are planning on two community entrance signs, two to four signs to mark the downtown core, 10 facility signs, and between 250 to 400 wayfinding street signs,” he said.

The sign project will complement another District tourism initiative — a community marketing video project.

“Our next step will be publishing the advertisements online. We are also working on a second phase of filming for Winter 2019 to capture the recreation opportunities available in the winter, including snowmobiling and skiing,” said Pinchbeck of the marketing effort.

The $100,000 for the sign project, which has the working title “We’re Here! Marking Houston’s Place in B.C.,” comes from the provincial government’s rural dividend program, part of just over $1.2 million being provided for 10 projects in the northwestern region.

Also receiving $100,000 is the Village of Burns Lake for a community brand and marketing strategy. Part of the work planned includes installing murals and signs to attract visitors.

Tourism is also the focus of the District of Vanderhoof which is getting $52,000 to complete preliminary design work for a new visitor centre. The project includes site assessments, schematic designs, cost estimates and tender documents.

And the Wet’suwt’en First Nation is getting $72,500 to develop a tourism strategy to create jobs in the community.