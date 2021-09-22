District forfeits a $4,000 federal grant

Could not stage a community fireworks display

Fireworks

The District of Houston has had to forfeit a $4,000 federal grant this year because it could not stage a community fireworks display as planned.

A first attempt for Canada Day, the traditional day for fireworks in the community, was cancelled because of heightened restrictions due to extremely dry weather.

A second attempt, this time for the Saturday of the Labour Day weekend, was also cancelled because while some BC Wildfire Service restrictions were lifted, they did not extend at that time to the holding of a fireworks display.

With the two cancellations and despite one extension given by federal officials, the grant from the federal Department of Canadian Heritage had to be forfeited, said Cassie Ofner, the District’s leisure services director.

“An extension was unfortunately not possible for the grant funding,” she said.

As it is, the District did get one extension to Sept. 6 by which time the grant had to be used.

A District budgetary allocation of $10,000 for the display remains intact and can be used next year.

“At the November 3, 2020 council meeting, council authorized the funding increase of $10,000 for special events and fireworks, so thankfully we will have access to these funds next year, where we hope to be in a different situation than this past summer and be able to put on an amazing show for our residents,” said Ofner.

The 20-minute display had been planned at Four Seasons Park for 9:30 p.m. on Sept. 4, the Saturday of the Labour Day longweekend.

A fireworks display would have been the first significant community event hosted by the District since the onset of the pandemic.

Previous story
Application for special event liquor permits gets easier amid COVID-19 reopening
Next story
RDBN to push for more seats in veterinary school

Just Posted

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry and Health Minister Adrian Dix update B.C.’s COVID-19 situation from the Vancouver cabinet offices, Sept. 17, 2020. (B.C. government)
B.C. transferring COVID-19 patients out of northern hospitals

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau holds a press conference after meeting with Governor General Mary Simon and triggering an election at Rideau Hall in Ottawa on Sunday, Aug 15, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick
Liberals projected to win minority government in 2021 federal election

From top left: Justin Trudeau (Liberal), Jagmeet Singh (NDP), Erin O’Toole (Conservative). From bottom left: Yves-Francois Blanchet (Bloc Quebecois), Maxime Bernier (PPC), Annamie Paul (Green). (Canadian Press photos)
LIVE MAP: Canada’s 2021 federal election results by riding

Taylor Bachrach celebrates his reelection in Skeena-Bulkley Valley at home in Smithers. (Contributed photo)
Bachrach reelected in Skeena-Bulkley Valley