District flushes water lines

Annual maintenance keeps lines in good shape

District of Houston’s water line system was flushed last week. (File photo/Houston Today)

District of Houston’s water line system was flushed last week. (File photo/Houston Today)

District of Houston crews spent last week flushing the community’s water line system, an annual ritual to make sure there’s nothing untoward in the lines.

“Municipalities flush both their water and sewers annually,” said Martin Taylor, the District of Houston’s interim chief administrative officer.

“[Crews will] flush away either rust or calcium deposits in the water line. That’s why sometimes residents will have brown water during the flushing,” he said.

If water does then appear discoloured, or contain small amounts of sediment, residents are then asked to run their taps until the water runs clear.

“In the sewers it’s mainly done to ensure that there are not blockages,” said Taylor.

“This is usually done in the fall before freeze up.”

The work began Sept. 13 and continued to the end of last week.

By flushing lines using pressurized water, which clears out deposits and sediments, the District also safeguards the life of the line system.

In areas where there is sediment build up, meaning water then has to force itself through a smaller space, the result is pressure increasing on pipes.

That pressure, over time, can begin to wear down the pipe walls, resulting in leaks.

Previous story
Kevin Falcon pressed on commitment at first B.C. Liberal debate
Next story
BC Ferries cancels two morning sailings between Swartz Bay and Tsawwassen

Just Posted

covid
Mobile vaccination clinic in Houston

tims
Tim Hortons in Houston giving back

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry looks on as Health Minister Adrian Dix speaks during a news conference at the legislature in Victoria, Monday, Aug. 23, 2021. Tonight (Sept. 28) the two will be available to answer questions from Northern Health Region residents. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito)
Northern Health phone-in townhall on vaccines scheduled for tonight (Sept. 28)

Route 16 Classic toy run
Classic car toy drive in Topley