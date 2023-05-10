District finds location for excavated material

Material to come from this year’s public works projects

Material location identified

The District of Houston’s three major public works projects this year will require a lot of digging and the resulting aggregate is to be stored at 3553-11th St. which is owned by the District.

It means the material from the 10th St. Copeland right turn lane and sidewalk construction on Hwy16 can be re-used when required instead of being disposed of, a memo to council indicated.

“Staff anticipates the volume of materials to be approximately 2,000 cubic metres,” said operations director Mike Cooper.

“If the aggregate is not stored for future utilization, it is presently undetermined what will occur with the materials,” Cooper wrote.

He also noted that material dug up when 9th St. was redone several years ago was taken to Four Seasons Park where it has now been mixed with other material and is longer useful.

No environmental impact is anticipated and the storage will not be disruptive.

But council has asked that the transport and storage consider the effects on the neighbouring seniors housing project, on Henry Creek and overall community aesthetics.

Grant writer sought

A grant writer and deputy corporate services director is once again being sought.

Aisha Dimotoff, hired just over two months ago, has left because of changing personal circumstances.

The position originally became vacant last year when Madelaine Swift was promoted to the corporate services director position.

The District’s grant writer not only seeks financing for the District’s own projects but will also assist community groups and other non-profit bodies in their own search for money.

Salary assistance pursued

The District is looking for an outside grant to help subsidize its newly-created economic and community development director position.

And that means an application to the Northern Development Initiative Trust for up to $50,000 from a fund it has to help local governments pursue economic development.

The economic and community development director position, now filled by Andrea Newell, was created this year after the District decided to stop contracting out those kinds of services to the Houston and District Chamber of Commerce.

Should the District be unsuccessful in this application, it will have to find the money from other sources.