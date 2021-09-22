District fills a vacant position

Madelaine Swift is the District of Houston’s new deputy director of corporate services. (Houston Today photo)

The District of Houston is continuing its administrative hiring to replace people who have either left or who have been promoted.

This time it has hired a new deputy director of corporate services who will also write grant proposals for the District and community groups.

Madelaine Swift replaces Holly Brown who was promoted to become the District’s corporate services officer after Duncan Malkinson moved on to a position in Smithers.

From the Hazeltons, Swift was a local government intern through a program offered by the Northern Development Initiative Trust and from that program, Swift undertook a posting in Quesnel.

A member of the Gitxsan Nation, Swift’s traditional name is Ant dashl se’ehl hloxs, and she is Lax Gibuu (Wolf Clan) from the House of ‘Wii K’aax.

With a Bachelor of Arts degree from the University of Northern B.C. in political science, Swift describes herself as “passionate about local government in northern B.C.”

The trust’s government intern program is aimed at training northerners in local government matters with the intention of staying in the region.

“We are excited to have someone on our team who is familiar with the needs of northern communities and has the experience and education to help implement sound policies and service delivery standards,” said Brown.

Brown is also a graduate of the program as is Gerald Pinchbeck, the District’s former chief administrative officer who left in late summer for a similar position in Vanderhoof.