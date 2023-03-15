District develops key contact hub for Canfor mill closure

A section has been added to the District of Houston’s website to provide the community with connections to programs, services and information in an effort to lessen the impact of Canfor’s decision to close its Houston sawmill next month.

While Canfor says it wants to replace the mill, it won’t be making a final decision about that until June, creating a period of uncertainty within the community and surrounding area.

And even if the decision is to rebuild, Canfor says a new mill would not be completed for two years.

“The closure of the sawmill will have significant impacts on the Houston community, including indirect effects on logging contractors and downstream impacts on secondary manufacturers in the region,” the introduction to the section reads.

“Working alongside the regional economic recovery team and the provincial community transition rapid response team, the District and other stakeholders aim to help local community members and businesses access programs and support services available in the region.”

In addition to its website page, the District will be posting updates on its Facebook page.

One of the key components the District is providing information on is the provincial bridging to retirement program. Qualifying forestry workers can receive money from the province and Canfor until such time as their own pensions begin.

There’s also information about local non profit agencies such as Houston Link to Learning, the Dze L’Kant Friendship Centre and the Houston Community Services Association.

Newly-hired District of Houston economic and community development director Andrea Newell is the key District contact in regards to the upcoming mill closure.