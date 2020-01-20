District closes pool

Cites staffing shortages

The District of Houston’s pool has been closed until further notice. (File photo)

The District of Houston closed its pool this morning, citing a staffing shortage.

Based on a brief social media post, the district has also apologized but offers no indication of when normal pool operations would resume.

The pool normally opens for public swimming at 6 a.m. and during the course of the day offers aqua fit and lane swimming as well as being available for private rentals.

District of Houston chief executive officer Gerald Pinchbeck said it could not provide specifics about the staff shortage in order to respect the privacy of employees but did add not enough lifeguards were on duty and officials were unable to call in other ones.

The pool closure will be in effect all day today but the gym remains open.

