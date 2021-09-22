District applies for matching endowment grant

District of Houston taking steps to help secure more money for local community initiatives. (File photo/Houston Today)

A first step has been taken to help secure more money for local community initiatives.

It comes in the form of a decision by the District of Houston council to apply to the Northern Development Initiative Trust for a grant that matches a sum put up by the District itself.

Income earned from that combination would then be available to local groups.

The Northern Development Initiative Trust program would match monies up to $50,000.

The decision as to how much money council will set aside for its endowment fund — and then have it matched by the Northern Development Initiative Trust — will be made later this fall as budget deliberations for 2022 intensify.

A presentation by the Bulkley Valley Community Foundation, whose coverage area extends from Topley in the east to Kitwanga in the west, made a pitch to council last month to consider the matching grant program.

It also offered its services to administer the endowment fund, noting it has more than 30 years of experience in managing and growing endowment funds.

“Fund agreements will specify the purposes of the fund, and processes for investment and distribution of earnings,” read part of a community foundation presentation made to council.

As of its 2020 annual report, the Bulkley Valley Community Foundation had nearly $3.2 million under management with donations flowing in that year of nearly $378,000.

In 2020 $35,000 went to graduating Grade 12 students and nearly $37,000 went to non-profit organizations, including A Rocha Canada in Houston and Houston Link to Learning.

Previous grant recipients in Houston have included the Houston Public Library which purchased new furniture and the Houston Retirement Housing Society which used money to help buy windows for its Cedar Wing.

Additionally in 2020 the foundation distributed $70,000 in federal pandemic aid money to local charities and others to relieve the impact of the COVID-19 virus in the region.

Within its operations area, the Bulkley Valley Community Foundation also made its local endowment foundation presentation to Granisle, Hazelton, New Hazelton, Smithers, Telkwa and the rural areas from Houston through Smithers to Kitwanga.