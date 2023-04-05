DOH

District agrees to support a bid in the form of letter

Pacific Timber applied for grant to run program for up to 20 people

The District of Houston has agreed to support a bid by a local business to offer a job training course.

The support comes in the form of a letter Pacific Timber will use in application for a provincial grant to finance a six month training and work experience program for up to 20 people.

“Pacific Timber is well-positioned in the heart of northern B.C.’s forest district with an abundance of long-term fibre supply,” a letter from Pacific Timber special projects coordinator Edward Clayton stated.

“Pacific Timber maintains a highy successful safety record and has a high calibre workplace safety training program.”

Clayton said Pacific Timber, which is owned by the Tahtsa Group headquartered in the Lakes District area, is very relevant now given the pending closure of Canfor’s Houston mill.

The company is calling its program the Houston Access Mat Training Project and has outlined 10 specific training areas.

They range from job search skills and strategies to first aid to chainsaw safety to training on operating a front-end load to supervisor training.

The projected start date is May 15 with the six-month program ending Nov. 15.

Pacific Timber produces different measurements of cants or square lumber products in lengths ranging from eight feet to 16 feet. Its products are aimed at the export market.

In Houston, Pacific Timber employs 35 people and 25 in Burns Lake.

