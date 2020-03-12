FILE - In this Jan. 22, 2015, file photo, visitors walk toward Sleeping Beauty’s Castle in the background at Disneyland Resort in Anaheim, Calif. Disneyland says it’s closing its California parks starting Saturday over coronavirus concerns. For most people, the new coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms. For some it can cause more severe illness. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong, File)

Disneyland closing for the rest of March amid coronavirus fears

The resort says hotels will remain open until Monday so guests can make travel arrangements

Disneyland in California will close on Saturday because of concerns over the spread of the new coronavirus.

Disneyland Resort said in a statement Thursday that the resort and Disney California Adventure that are next door to each other in the Los Angeles suburb of Anaheim will remain closed through the end of the month.

The resort says hotels will remain open until Monday so guests can make travel arrangements.

READ MORE: NHL suspends 2019-20 season amid coronavirus pandemic, MLB postpones season

Coronavirus

