Dipping at the duck pond

On July 19 from 1:30 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. children were invited to dip for samples of water at the duck pond to then observe the tiny creatures that live in that water. Green and yellow plastic magnify tools were then used to get an up close look at all the bugs. Samples collected could also be put into little clear vials and the group of children had older students available to provide support. Spoons and suction tubes were used to transfer the specimens for a closer look. They also learned where dragonflies come from and discovered the names of clouds. It was a free fun filled afternoon. (Angelique Houlihan photo/Houston Today)