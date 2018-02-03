Vancouver-False Creek MLA Sam Sullivan waits for results in the B.C. Liberal leadership vote, Feb. 3, 2018 (Tom Fletcher/Black Press)

Dianne Watts holds lead, Mike de Jong drops off ballot

Michael Lee second, Andrew Wilkinson third, Todd Stone fourth

Round two results

Dianne Watts remained in the lead, but gained little with 2,169 points in round two of B.C. Liberal leadership votes.

Micheal Lee held on to second with 1,960 points, followed by Andrew Wilkinson in third with 1,631.

Todd Stone was fourth with 1,505, and Mike de Jong reached 1,436, not enough to stay in the contest.

The redistribution of de Jong’s total is a key turning point as the results go to a third round.

Round one results

Outsider Dianne Watts leads after the first round of results in the B.C. Liberal leadership, with 2,135 first-choice points.

Rookie Vancouver MLA Michael Lee was second with 1,917 votes, followed by Vancouver-Quilchena MLA Andrew Wilkinson with 1,591.

Kamloops-South Thompson MLA Todd Stone was fourth at 1,483, followed by Abbotsford West MLA Mike de Jong with 1,415.

Vancouver-False Creek MLA Sam Sullivan dropped off the ballot after collecting only 158 first-round points.

RELATED: Stone campaign forfeits 1,349 memberships

Each of B.C.’s 87 constituencies has 100 points in the party voting system, to remove the advantage of heavily populated urban regions with more members. The candidate with the lowest total drops off in each round, with the winner needing 4,351 points.

Previous story
PREVIEW: New BC Liberal leaders to be chosen tonight

Just Posted

Dianne Watts leads after first ballot of B.C. Liberal vote

Michael Lee second, Andrew Wilkinson third, Sam Sullivan drops off ballot

DIYBODY, fitness company created by former Houston resident

“Building an amazing body and staying in great shape was never meant to be miserable.”

Albert Giesbrecht’s bail hearing set for February

He was re-arrested days after being released from custody last month

Haskap berry an opportunity for northern B.C.

The super berry is ideal for Canadian weather

B.C. CareCards to expire in February

Residents expected to get a B.C. Services Card

Super Bowl 52 banter from the B.C. sports desk

Black Press sports-man Kevin Mitchell talks Super Bowl LII

How to keep local news visible in your Facebook feed

Facebook has changed the news feed to emphasize personal connections. You might see less news.

Local coach readying Team Canada for Olympics

Members of Canada’s Olympic moguls mens and womens teams were training at Apex this week

PREVIEW: New BC Liberal leaders to be chosen tonight

Six candidates square off to replace Christy Clark, take on John Horgan

Jackson: I’m not performing at Super Bowl with Timberlake

Timberlake returns to the halftime show 14 years after a wardrobe malfunction with Jackson

UPDATE: Two drivers, two horses killed after Highway 3 crash near Yahk

Collision shuts highway in both directions about 10 kilmotres east of that community

Workshops to teach people their rights when dealing with RCMP in Northern B.C.

B.C. Civil Liberties Association, IIO B.C. and Complaints Commission for the RCMP to host lessons

New foundation launched in memory of B.C. bull rider Ty Pozzobon

The Ty Pozzobon Foundation aims to ‘protect and support’ rodeo competitors in and out of the arena

BCHL Today: Salmon Arm streaking while Langley and Chilliwack struggle

BCHL Today is a (near) daily feature providing news and notes from around the junior A world.

Most Read