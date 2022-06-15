DFO closes chinook salmon fishing around Prince Rupert

DFO have announced closures and decreased daily limits on chinook salmon fishing around Canada’s North Coast. Pictured is an adult Chinook salmon swimming in Ship Creek, Anchorage. (Photo: U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service)

Oceans and Fisheries Canada (DFO) closed chinook salmon fishing in tidal waters around Prince Rupert until at least July 15, and decreased limits around Haida Gwaii stated a media notice on June 13.

The closure for P.R. is in effect as of June 15. The DFO has not yet released the daily limit after July 15.

In the tidal waters around Haida Gwaii and off the west coast of the archipelago, anglers are allowed to catch one chinook per day from June 15 to July 15 and two per day from Aug. 1, 2022 to March 31, 2023.

The decreases are in place to “address on-going concerns for Skeena chinook” DFO stated.

Fishers are advised by DFO to check http://bcsportfishguide.ca for fishing closures and other recreational fishing information.

Kaitlyn Bailey | Local Journalism Initiative Reporter