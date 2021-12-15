Devin Joseph pre-trial conference on Dec. 16

Facing manslaughter charges for death of Pietro Adamo

On Oct. 15, 2020, Pietro Adamo (pictured) passed away from fatal injuries caused by an alleged assault in a residential complex in Houston. RCMP announced on Aug. 30, 2021 that Devin Joseph of Vanderhoof has been arrested on manslaughter charges. (File photo/Black Press)

Devin Joseph, a 36-year-old man from Vanderhoof, will appear in court on Dec. 16 in Prince George for his pre-trial conference, facing manslaughter charges. Joseph was arrested back on Aug. 30 by the North District Major Crime Unit for the death of Pietro Adamo.

The incident took place on Oct. 12, 2020 in Houston, when RCMP responded to reports of an assault. Adamo, who was 54 years old, was found and taken to hospital to be treated for life-threatening injuries, where passed away shortly thereafter.

This will mark the eighth time Joseph has appeared in court during this case, and the first time he will make an appearance in Prince George. A trial date will likely be determined during this conference, and court proceedings will go well into the new year.

Joseph was granted interim release on Oct. 15, as it was ruled that reasonable grounds for the release were satisfied.

