Canadian and American flags fly near the Ambassador Bridge at the Canada-USA border crossing in Windsor, Ont. on Saturday, March 21, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Rob Gurdebeke

Despite Canada’s easing, U.S. adding 30 days to Canada, Mexico border restrictions

The move comes despite the Canadian government’s decision to begin easing its own restrictions on fully vaccinated U.S. citizens

The U.S. Department of Homeland Security has reportedly extended its COVID-19 travel restrictions on Canada and Mexico for another 30 days.

The move, first reported by Reuters, comes despite the Canadian government’s decision to begin easing its own restrictions on fully vaccinated U.S. citizens and permanent residents as of Aug. 9.

It also comes as little surprise: Public Safety Minister Bill Blair said Monday that Homeland Security Sec. Alejandro Mayorkas had warned him the U.S. would not be following Canada’s lead.

Border experts say the Biden administration is likely not ready to open the U.S.-Mexico border, given the existing refugee crisis there, and wants both frontiers opened at the same time.

The report was met with outrage from U.S. critics and lawmakers who have been pressing the White House to ease the restrictions, in place since March 2020.

New York Rep. Brian Higgins says he’s “infuriated” with the decision, which he calls “completely unnecessary.”

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 21, 2021.

The Canadian Press

