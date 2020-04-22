Design, costs sought for new community hall

Existing hall not adequate for current needs

The District of Houston has taken the first step toward replacing the aging and outdated community hall.

It’s now asking for proposals from consultants so that the ones chosen would then prepare a concept design and accompanying construction costs.

Built at some point in the 1950s, the community hall is approaching the end of its useful life despite the renovations that took place over the years. More work is now needed, including replacing the roof within the next four years.

In addition, the hall’s lower level and associated rooms are not available for rent since they lack access for people with mobility challenges.

According to a study prepared for the district in 2017, the facility has a maximum 14 years left under the best circumstances.

That study identified the existing conditions of the District’s infrastructure, including buildings, with a view to developing a schedule to replace aging assets.

To date, District estimates indicate a community hall replacement would cost in the order of $4.9 million, something that would be confirmed once a concept design and potential construction price tag are determined.

Council has already allocated $1.056 million for the project from a one-time provincial grant received last year, a figure which includes $40,000 for the concept design. There’s also just over $290,000 in the District’s community hall capital reserve which has been built up over the years.

That leaves a gap of just under $3.6 million based on the potential $4.9 million cost and it’s the District’s intention to apply to the federal/provincial Investing in Canada Infrastructure Program to complete financing, said District of Houston chief administrative officer Gerald Pinchbeck.

The request for design and cost proposals includes not only a structure but also the idea of having a replacement built at a different location.

“Ideally, we want to see a facility that can hold large events, fully accessible with break out rooms or smaller multipurpose rooms that could serve as meeting space,” said District leisure services director Tasha Kelly.

“A design will help with applying for funding towards the replacement. The community hall was identified in the life cycle maintenance plan as having fewer than 15 years left,” she said.

The District has set April 28 as the deadline date for submissions under its request for proposals.

In addition to a design and potential new locations, consultants are also being asked to include energy-saving design features, and lifetime capital and operating costs.

In a separate item connected to the community hall, Kelly said she is waiting for one more quote leading to the replacement of its lobby doors.

The current doors are some years old and need replacing to better serve the hall’s users.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Businesses must be part of the re-opening plan when COVID-19 rules relax: Dr. Henry

Just Posted

Man appears in court from incident at Decker Lake

A Burns Lake area man has now been charged following the stabbing… Continue reading

Design, costs sought for new community hall

Existing hall not adequate for current needs

Feds providing First Nations with COVID-19 response money

Can be used for food, education, mental health services

Food packages, recipes distributed

Houston Link to Learning adapts to COVID-19 reality

Area food banks receiving emergency grants in response to COVID-19 impacts

A provincial grant has been the first to be distributed

VIDEO: After the Boston Marathon got postponed, two B.C. runners held their own race

How two Langley runners who qualified for the Boston Marathon staged a home-grown event

Released prisoner tests positive for COVID-19, exposes Tl’etinqox First Nations community to virus

Chief Joe Alphonse asks residents of rural community to stay within their homes and self-isolate

B.C.’s Ride to Conquer Cancer postponed until 2021

2,100 riders had signed up for the massive annual fundraiser for the BC Cancer Foundation

Guide dogs lack social distancing skills, public asked to assist when necessary

Dogs trained to take most efficient route meaning they could jump the line, brush against people

B.C. boy finds internet fame after 3D printing ear guards for doctors and nurses

Quinn Callander, 12, inadvertently starts international movement

Businesses must be part of the re-opening plan when COVID-19 rules relax: Dr. Henry

Staying home when sick will be key, B.C.’s top doctor says

Patients returning to B.C. hospitals as COVID-19 cases level off

Emergency visits rebounding, scheduled surgeries soon

Keep your dog away from postal workers: Canada Post

‘As much as we love our furry friends, they are protective of their home and their family’

RCMP launch investigation following alleged attack on Tiny House Warriors camp

‘They desecrated the memorial to the murdered and missing women’

Most Read