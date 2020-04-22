Design, costs sought for new community hall

The District of Houston has taken the first step toward replacing the aging and outdated community hall.

It’s now asking for proposals from consultants so that the ones chosen would then prepare a concept design and accompanying construction costs.

Built at some point in the 1950s, the community hall is approaching the end of its useful life despite the renovations that took place over the years. More work is now needed, including replacing the roof within the next four years.

In addition, the hall’s lower level and associated rooms are not available for rent since they lack access for people with mobility challenges.

According to a study prepared for the district in 2017, the facility has a maximum 14 years left under the best circumstances.

That study identified the existing conditions of the District’s infrastructure, including buildings, with a view to developing a schedule to replace aging assets.

To date, District estimates indicate a community hall replacement would cost in the order of $4.9 million, something that would be confirmed once a concept design and potential construction price tag are determined.

Council has already allocated $1.056 million for the project from a one-time provincial grant received last year, a figure which includes $40,000 for the concept design. There’s also just over $290,000 in the District’s community hall capital reserve which has been built up over the years.

That leaves a gap of just under $3.6 million based on the potential $4.9 million cost and it’s the District’s intention to apply to the federal/provincial Investing in Canada Infrastructure Program to complete financing, said District of Houston chief administrative officer Gerald Pinchbeck.

The request for design and cost proposals includes not only a structure but also the idea of having a replacement built at a different location.

“Ideally, we want to see a facility that can hold large events, fully accessible with break out rooms or smaller multipurpose rooms that could serve as meeting space,” said District leisure services director Tasha Kelly.

“A design will help with applying for funding towards the replacement. The community hall was identified in the life cycle maintenance plan as having fewer than 15 years left,” she said.

The District has set April 28 as the deadline date for submissions under its request for proposals.

In addition to a design and potential new locations, consultants are also being asked to include energy-saving design features, and lifetime capital and operating costs.

In a separate item connected to the community hall, Kelly said she is waiting for one more quote leading to the replacement of its lobby doors.

The current doors are some years old and need replacing to better serve the hall’s users.