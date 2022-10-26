Departing District councillor hints at a return

Lisa Makuk says she may be back in four years

Lisa Makuk finished her four-year term on council at its Oct. 18 meeting but hinted she may return for another run at municipal politics.

“You just have to keep them thinking,” Makuk said afterward.

“Now I can look at things from the other side. I can hold them accountable,” she said of the new council which will be sworn in Nov. 1.

Elected in 2018, Makuk cited personal reasons for not running again.

“I loved it,” she said of her four years on council. “I learned a lot so it was bittersweet.”

“It was good to be on council to see the community moving forward.”

She did say, however, that the COVID-19 pandemic affected her plans to make a greater contribution to the District.

“Because we couldn’t travel, I could not meet people [from other councils]. I get my energy from people so I was looking forward to seeing what other communities do, what they’ve done and how that might be done here,” Makuk added.

Houston mayor Shane Brienen appreciated Makuk’s time on council.

“She has been a real asset,” he said.

Makuk was the second councillor to not run for re-election. Tim Anderson resigned at the start of the year because of a move to the Kootenays.