Twenty First Nations groups along the length of the Coastal GasLink pipeline have now signed a project agreement with TransCanada. Plans to build a workforce camp near Houston, which would accommodate approximately 800 workers to support the construction needs of the Coastal GasLink pipeline project, are still on track. (TransCanada image)

Decision on Burns Lake’s workforce camp “pending very soon”: Coastal GasLink

Meetings to discuss new camp location postponed due to wildfire situation

TransCanada announced last week that all 20 First Nations groups along the length of the Coastal GasLink pipeline have now signed a project agreement.

Wet’suwet’en First Nation, Witset First Nation, Skin Tyee Nation, Cheslatta Carrier Nation, Burns Lake Band and Nee Tahi Buhn Band are part of this agreement.

According to Karen Ogen-Toews, CEO of the First Nations LNG Alliance, this is great news for First Nations in the region.

“When the pipeline goes through, it will mean employment and career opportunities for Indigenous people, and long-term revenue for their communities and councils,” she said in a news release.

The First Nations LNG Alliance, headed by Ogen-Toews, is a collective of First Nations who are participating in, and supportive of, sustainable and responsible LNG development in B.C.

Ogen-Toews noted that Coastal GasLink has already awarded about $620 million in conditional contracts for First Nations businesses along the pipeline route, and that the project would mean a further $400 million in contracts for Indigenous and local B.C. communities.

“The announcement proves that projects can get approved in Canada, if proper consultation takes place with First Nations, by both government and industry,” she said. “All parties are to be commended for their hard work, demonstrated by the number of agreements the provincial government and TransCanada entered into for this project.”

The Coastal GasLink pipeline project is an approximately 670-km pipeline from the Dawson Creek area to the west coast of B.C. Pipeline construction is expected to begin soon after a positive investment decision is reached.

According to Kiel Giddens, a spokesperson for Coastal GasLink, the final investment decision for the project is dependent upon a positive final investment decision for the Kitimat-based liquefied natural gas facility proposed by LNG Canada.

“The [LNG Canada’s] Joint-Venture partners are still completing their important milestones required before they can take a positive final investment decision,” he explained.

Plans to build a workforce camp near Houston, which would accommodate approximately 800 workers to support the construction needs of the Coastal GasLink pipeline project, are still on track.

The so-called Huckleberry Camp will be located approximately 28 km south of Houston, near Morice River Road and the Morice River Forest Service Road.

READ MORE: Plans for Huckleberry camp still on track

TransCanada says an estimated 2000 to 2500 “high-quality, well-paying jobs” will be created across the region during Coastal GasLink’s four-year construction period.

Previous story
B.C. home to 1/3 of Canada’s overdose deaths in first 3 months of the year

Just Posted

Verdun Mountain and Nadina Lake fires 100 per cent contained

Area restriction orders in effect for several fires

Vigil for Jessica Patrick

VIDEOS: Hundreds honour a young mother who lost her life. Jessica Patrick was 18.

Still unclear if Houston will benefit from new opioids crisis funding

Canada’s health minister has recently announced $71.7 million in emergency funding

Houston participant at the BC 55+ Games

This year’s 55+ BC Games (previously the BC Seniors Games) had one… Continue reading

Staying safe in Houston bear country

Houston is home to both grizzly bears and black bears. Bears are… Continue reading

B.C. RCMP turn to Const. Scarecrow to shock speeders into slowing down

New addition will watch over drivers from a Coquitlam median for first-of-its-kind pilot in Canada

Rattie nets 2 as Oilers dump Canucks in NHL pre-season tilt

Edmonton picks up 4-2 win in Vancouver

B.C. home to 1/3 of Canada’s overdose deaths in first 3 months of the year

There were 1,036 overdose deaths in the first three months of the year, with 94 per cent accidental

B.C. candidate moves from hospice care to council race

He beat terminal cancer twice and entered hospice when he decided to run for council.

Canadian tobacco exec pushes back against vaping health concerns

A warning from Interior Health about the unknown health risks of vaping is getting a partial rebuke

Ministry of Agriculture commits $300,000 to help B.C. farmers obtain land

B.C. Land Matching Program supports access to affordable farmland for young farmers

Canadian air force short 275 pilots

Attrition outpaces recruitment and training claims Air Force

Teacher suspended after physically shushing, saying ‘shut up’ to student

Grade 5 student reported feeling ‘confused and a little scared’

A B.C. society helps to reforest Crown land after wildfires

Forest Enhancement Society of BC focuses on wildfire mitigation and the reforestation

Most Read