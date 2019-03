Conservation officers are investigating after 20 to 30 birds were spotted in Pitt Meadows

The disturbing sight of a flock of dead Canada geese floating in a ditch in the Lower Mainland is being investigated by the BC Conservation Officers Service.

A Pitt Meadows resident estimated about 20 to 30 bodies of Canada’s namesake bird floating in the water alongside Rannie Road, near Pitt Lake.

Conservation officer Todd Hunter said he is aware of the dead geese, but was not prepared to offer details as to what killed them.

