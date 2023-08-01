Cyberattack on B.C. health websites may have taken personal information

240,000 email addresse may have had their personal data compromised

A cyberattack on three websites hosted by the Health Employers Association of British Columbia may have seized personal information associated with 240,000 email addresses.

Michael McMillian, CEO of the association, says information obtained could include social insurance numbers, home addresses, passport and licence details and other personal data.

McMillian says they’ll be reaching out to everyone whose information may have been compromised and will offer them two years of monitoring by the credit agency Equifax.

He says investigators cannot “conclusively determine” which information may have been stolen but caution demanded that they assume all information has been compromised.

McMillian says no health records were obtained by the hackers.

The Health Employers Association is the bargaining agent for 200 publicly funded health care employers, representing 170,000 unionized workers, including physicians, nurses, health science workers and paramedics.

