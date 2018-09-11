Pacific Highway border crossing. (Wikimedia Commons image)

Baby girl revived after she stopped breathing at Surrey-U.S. border

U.S. border officers save infant who stopped breathing at Pacific Highway crossing

U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers revived a baby who stopped breathing while waiting to cross the Pacific Highway Port of Entry Friday afternoon.

In a news release issued Monday, officers responded to the pre-primary lanes regarding a request for assistance for an infant that was not breathing.

The mother and her daughter were waiting in line to enter the U.S. at 12:45 p.m., the release notes.

“While waiting, the mother noticed her daughter was not breathing and appeared to be blue. CBP officers responded to administer first aid and contacted 911 requesting emergency medical technicians. The CBP officers were able to re-establish breathing in the infant and she regained consciousness.”

North Whatcom EMTs responded to the scene, and assisted in transferring the mother and daughter to a nearby hospital in Canada.

“The quick and professional response by CBP personnel in Blaine assisted in saving this infant’s life,” said acting area port director Kenneth Williams in the release. “This scenario portrays CBP’s commitment to protect and serve our communities and the traveling public.”

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Syrian community fears backlash after immigrant charged in B.C. girl’s death
Next story
Trudeau cautions Canadians about toking before travel

Just Posted

Better northwestern B.C. cell service wanted

UBCM action called crucial for health and safety of travellers

Houston youth fails to attend hearing related to pre-grad party stabbing case

A warrant has been issued for his arrest

“Unusual” bear attack south of Burns Lake

Bear that attacked dog and woman still hasn’t been located

Portion of evacuation orders rescinded south of Burns Lake

More evacuated residents able to return home today

No end in sight for B.C. labour shortfall: study

Retiring baby boomers causing demographic labour pool shift

LIVE: B.C., New York first responders remember fallen 9-11 comrades

A memorial ride was followed by a ceremony at the park between the U.S. and Canadian border crossing

Around the BCHL: Wenatchee Wild’s Christophe Fillion BCHL Player of the Week

Around the BCHL is a (near) daily look at what’s going on around the league and the junior A world.

9/11 anniversary gives perspective to NAFTA impasse, Freeland says

Canada’s foreign affairs minister underlined anniversary at start of another day of trade talks

Trudeau cautions Canadians about toking before travel

PM was asked what he would say to a U.S. border guard if he was asked if he had ever tried cannabis

Plane missing since Nov. 2017 located in Glacier National Park

The plane was en-route from Penticton to Edmonton with two people onboard when it went missing

B.C. First Nations woman walking to stop the violence

Marilyn Charleyboy from Tsideldel (Alexis Creek) First Nation is walking to raise awareness about violence in First Nations communities.

Syrian community fears backlash after immigrant charged in B.C. girl’s death

Ibrahim Ali had come as a refugee from Syria 17 months ago

As Trump fumes over leaks, Woodward pushes back on criticism

Trump still fuming over NYT op-ed

Baby girl revived after she stopped breathing at Surrey-U.S. border

U.S. border officers save infant who stopped breathing at Pacific Highway crossing

Most Read