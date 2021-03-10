Buy Low

Customers and Buy-Low Foods in Houston show kindness

Customers at Buy-Low Foods gave $340 in gift cards to the Salvation Army. In addition to the customer donations, Buy-Low donated three pallets of food from the store to them. Adam Marshall of the Salvation Army said that the best word to describe how the organization is feeling about the community support is “grateful”. Buy-Low has been a huge donor and supporter for Salvation Armies. Just last year in December, they donated four pallets of food to the food bank, making 2020 its third year in a row of donations during Christmas. (Angelique Houlihan photo/Houston Today)

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Now not the time to talk about breaking with the monarchy, Trudeau says

Just Posted

The board released its investigation report Tuesday into the crash last August of an Aberdeen Helicopters Ltd. aircraft that was under full power when it hit the upper part of a mountain northwest of Stewart, killing the pilot. (Facebook/Aberdeen Helicopters Ltd.)
What caused the fatal B.C. helicopter crash last summer? We may never know, says TSB

Investigators found no indication of mechanical or structural problems with the aircraft

Someone has broken into the Christian Reformed Church in Houston.
Houston church broken into

Two doors damaged as a result

RCMP file photo
Tax time means scam time

Residents alerted to attempts to defraud them

District of Houston file photo
Another story walk approved

Building off of a first temporary story walk at Steelhead Park the… Continue reading

Jack Rabbits Axel Gatzke, Ethan McLean, Daniel Austin, Kinsley Hamblin and Ryder Yeomans at the Morice Mountain Nordic Ski Club. (Submitted/Houston Today)
Wrapping up Jack Rabbits in Houston

With Jack Rabbits almost ready to wrap up, Morice Mountain Nordic Ski… Continue reading

B.C.’s vaccine rollout has struggled with a massive surge of phone calls, with public health officials asking everyone to be patient and observe the schedule for making appointments by age group. (B.C. Centre for Disease Control)
COVID-19 variant cases climb in B.C. as vaccinations continue

182 cases of variant strains among 550 new cases diagnosed

Nanaimo Courthouse. (News Bulletin file photo)
Vancouver Island man’s $32-trillion lawsuit thrown out by B.C. Supreme Court

Plaintiff from Nanaimo also asked for 500,000 Tesla shares, private audience with the Queen

(Black Press Media files)
British Columbians booked more than 7,000 campsites on the first day reservations opened

Reservations currently open only to B.C. residents

Hilary Shandonay, an employee of Pura Vida Vans, sits in a converted van. (THE CANADIAN PRESS)
‘Van life’ culture grows in B.C. as people look for pandemic-era travel options

Maxime Rico, Sun Peaks ski patroller, has been living in his 2014 Mercedes Sprinter for two years

The moose was spotted in late November and wasn’t convinced to leave until January. (CANADIAN PRESS)
Bull moose finds B.C. airport a ‘Garden of Eden,’ feasts before being coaxed to leave

The animal spent several weeks at the airport eating fresh tree growth

German Chancellor Angela Merkel has in the past warned of Öffnungsdiskusionorgien (translated as an orgy of discussions about openings), one of one of the 1,200 words added to the German lexicon as reported by the Leibniz Institute for the German Language. (Michael Kappeler/Pool via AP)
Pandemic changed your life in some way? The Germans have a word for it

German lexicon grew by 1,200 words in 2020, many inspired by COVID-19 pandemic

Vancouver Police Department. (Google Maps)
Migrant child injured, robbed in Vancouver while buying breakfast for family

Police collected more than $200 to give to the family, who are new arrivals to Canada from Mexico

Kelowna seen from the top of Knox Mountain. (Phil McLachlan - Capital News file)
3 out of the top 5 livable places in the country are in B.C.: report

Langford placed first and Kelowna came second in a report by RATESDOTCA

Vancouver Island-based Wilson’s Transportation has expanded to fill some of the routes left unserviced by Greyhound in 2018, but it and other inter-city bus companies have been severely affected by COVID-19 travel restrictions. (Black Press files)
B.C. bus lines, regional airports to get $27M in COVID-19 aid

Operating grants ‘a life raft’ for connecting communities

Most Read