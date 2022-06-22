Customer appreciation day in Houston

Mike’s Audio, Chia’s Dream Closest and Mike & Chia’s Furniture store held a customer appreciation day with lots a give aways. Mike and Chia Tran have several successful businesses in Houston and contribute to the Houston business community in a great way. The Houston Link to Learn were on hand barbecuing and serving the communities for a $5 donation. District of Houston councillor Tom Euverman drew the winners live via Facebook – the winners of the huge give aways are as follows: LG Washer & Dryer Terry Haughian; Bosch Dishwasher Elaine Hamblin; JBL Xtreme 2 speaker Joanne Fisher; $250 Dex Gift Cert Austin Berg; $250 Dex Gift Cert John Aylward; Pots & Pan Amy Leiwen; Ten Tree Blanket/Carhart Tuke/ Wireless Charger Kim Colburne. (Angelique Houlihan photos/Houston Today)