Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland holds a press conference in Ottawa on Tuesday, April 20, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick

Current COVID benefits to end Oct. 23, but new targeted aid will be available until May: Freeland

Aid will be targeted towards regions under lockdowns or for businesses with heavy losses

The federal government is ending a series of COVID-19 supports as of Saturday (Oct. 23).

Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland made the announcement at a press conference with the prime minister on Thursday.

Among the programs that will end in two days are a series of programs that replaced the Canada Emergency Response Benefit: the Canada Recovery Benefit, the Canada Recovery Sickness Benefit and the Canada Recovery Caregiving Benefit.

“Our emergency support measures were always designed to be temporary to get us through the crisis,” Freeland told reporters.

“We’re now in a new phase, one that is very different from our darkest days in the fight against COVID.”

Freeland said that although many jobs have been recovered since the early days of the pandemic, recovery has been uneven in different parts of the country and across different industries. The new supports will include wage and rent subsidies to businesses that can prove heavy and continuing losses, as well as to individuals in regions under COVID-19 lockdowns.

The new supports will be available until May 2022.

More to come.

