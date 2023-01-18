Curling fun in Houston

The Houston Curling Club is in full swing this season. On Jan. 11 at 6:30 p.m. there was league curling. Thirteen people were in attendance with four people per team. Wednesday evenings are for league curling while Friday evenings are for drop in and seniors curl time at 10 a.m. on Thursdays. Finning will be hosting a Funspiel on Feb. 10 and 11. Starting Friday night at 7 p.m. (Angelique Houlihan photo/Houston Today)