Curling club’s ice making connection from arena complete

Club anticipates ice to be ready by end of month

The Houston Curling Club should start making ice sometime this week now that a connection to the adjacent Claude Parish Memorial Arena’s new refrigeration plant has been completed.

“We’re now connected but we don’t have any brine flowing yet. We hope that’s going to take place in the next week or so when Yeti comes back to do pressure testing,” said club president Ken Amonson last week of the company which made the connection.

The current hope is that ice for curling will be ready by the end of month, ending a year and a half without curlers being able to enjoy their sport.

The club’s ice-making system was shut down when Technical Safety B.C. had questions about the system’s pressure vessels.

“There was nothing wrong with the freon. That was fine but the pressure vessels were rusted and they wanted them tested,” Amonson said.

Connecting to the arena’s new plant was judged to make more sense than the expense of reconditioning the club’s own system.

“And there was a significant cost to what would have been a new part on an old plant,” Amonson continued.

The shut down of the club’s system meant there was no curling for the 2018-2019 season and, so far, half of the 2019-2020 season.

Amonson said the club wants to ensure everything is working before deciding on a date for a ceremonial in-service recognition.

Founded in 1976 the Houston Curling Club has remained in its original building and the ice making equipment was also original to the club’s founding.

In preparation for the arena connection, the club did install new piping and other equipment, a project accomplished through volunteer labour, a $10,000 Dungate Community Forest grant, a $10,000 grant from the Bulkley Valley Credit Union and in-kind assistance from Finning, Emberson Plumbing and Heating and John Himech Logging.

And it received word just last week of a $50,000 grant from the Dungate Community Forest.

“That’s excellent news,” said Amonson. “We’ll be meeting to decide what to do with it.”

The connection to the rink from the arena is being financed by a $102,900 loan, plus GST, from the District of Houston. That’s an increase of an earlier estimate of $80,000.

It is for a 20-year term and carries an interest rate of 1 per cent a year with an additional $4,000 a year user fee.

Yeti Refrigeration did the connection work under a direct contract from the District of Houston because of its ability to complete the project under tight timelines, said District of Houston chief administrative officer Gerald Pinchbeck.

The company also did the installation work on the arena’s own new refrigeration system.

The arena’s own refrigeration plant was also taken out of service after it also failed to meet standards, setting in motion a long process by the District of Houston to secure the money needed for its replacement.

That project was approved earlier this year with a total cost of $960,000 but was delayed by the late arrival of equipment and the arena’s own ice was not put in until early last month.

The arena’s ammonia plant replacement follows an incident in Fernie in October 2017 in which three people were killed because of an ammonia leak at the local arena. That prompted a province-wide inspection of refrigeration plants with many placed on the list for replacement to meet new standards.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
WATCH: Victoria-bound flight rerouted to Vancouver after plane hit by birds

Just Posted

Coastal GasLink makes new request to meet with First Nation pipeline opponents

President writes letter following Premier John Horgan’s comments on law needing to be followed

RCMP create access control checkpoint on Morice West Forest Service Road

Premier says Coastal GasLink project will proceed despite opposition

Horgan says ‘rule of law applies,’ Coastal GasLink will proceed despite protests

The 670-kilometre pipeline is part of a $40 billion liquefied natural gas project

Burns Lake area First Nation to pay $30,000 for discrimination

Former Nee Tahi Buhn councillor had filed complaint

B.C. human rights commissioner asks Canadian government to halt Coastal GasLink

Grand Chief Stewart Phillip of the Union of B.C. Indian Chiefs said he welcomed the pronouncement

VIDEO: Questions of racism linger as Harry, Meghan step back

U.K. MP says royal rift shows that Britain still has a problem with ‘structural racism’

Hellebuyck makes 41 saves as Jets blank Canucks 4-0

Winnipeg has won last 10 games against Vancouver

VIDEO: B.C. man no longer faces charges for transporting bear cub to sanctuary

Conservation Officer Service faced storm of criticism after media coverage

SPCA urges province to include mandatory plans for pets during emergencies

Agency said recent floods and fires have shown a need to include pets

WATCH: Victoria-bound flight rerouted to Vancouver after plane hit by birds

The plane with 31 passengers was travelling from Calgary

Electricity use hits record high due to cold snap, BC Hydro says

Consumption was up 16 per cent on Monday compared to the week before

Probe ordered into B.C. arrest of Indigenous man, granddaughter trying to open bank account

Maxwell Johnson and his 12-year-old granddaughter were trying to open an account at the Bank of Montreal

B.C. woman refuses to pay overdue rent based on income raised collecting empty cans

Portion that Zora Hlevnjak pays for subsidized rent went up after she reported more of her income

School buses cancelled again in Cariboo, where coldest place in B.C. hits -48 C

Buses are cancelled for a second day for kids in Williams Lake, 100 Mile and Quesnel

Most Read