Cruisin’ road show in Houston

The Burns Lake Classic Car Club organizers put on a cruise on May 16. They met in their vehicles at the CNC in Burns Lake, then take a cruise. This trip took them to Houston and on May 31. COVID 19 has affected everyone in one way or another. Car clubs are no exception, having cancelled their show and shines this year, many classic car enthusiasts are finding other alternative ways to stay connected while practicing proper social distancing protocols. The Burns Lake Classic Car Club has joined in on what many other car clubs are doing around the province and have hit the streets, going for cruises. Being small close knit communities, organizer Katherine Martens keeps that in mind when planning a cruise, encouraging other local car clubs and car enthusiasts to join in. Participants from Vanderhoof through to Smithers participated. The local car club in Houston met the group in Rose Lake and joined in the parade of cars heading to Houston. A real treat was when Houston Car Club member Glenn Kelly led the parade of vehicles on a tour through the streets of Houston. “When one gets behind the wheel and gets cruising, cruisers can forget for a few moments that COVID 19 is just outside their doors,” said Martens. The next cruise is to Granisle on May 31 if the weather co-operates. For a complete itinerary of planned locations where car clubs are meeting to join in the cruise, head to the Burns Lake Classic Car Club’s Facebook page. (Angelique Houlihan photo)

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

 

Previous story
B.C. poison control sees spike in adults, children accidentally ingesting hand sanitizer

Just Posted

New traffic lanes for Six Mile west of Burns Lake coming soon

Construction to begin on lane extension and traffic improvement

Chamber names new board for 2020

And emphasizes that Houston is open for business

Houston to host high speed electric vehicle charging station

It will be installed and paid for by BC Hydro

Local doc wins national award

Dr. Onuora Odoh recognized for widespread community involvement

District approves road repair contract

Being financed by grants

B.C. records no new COVID-19 deaths for the first time in weeks

Good news comes despite 11 new test-positive cases in B.C. in the past 24 hours

VIDEO: Trudeau, Atwood say ‘happy birthday’ to wildlife artist Robert Bateman

Famed Canadian artist celebrated May 23

BC Corrections to expand list of eligible offenders for early release during pandemic

Non-violent offenders are being considered for early release through risk assessment process

Fraser Valley driver featured on ‘Highway Thru Hell’ TV show dies

Monkhouse died Sunday night of a heartattack, Jamie Davis towing confirmed

B.C. visitor centres get help with COVID-19 prevention measures

Destination B.C. gearing up for local, in-province tourism

Introducing the West Coast Traveller: A voyage of the mind

Top armchair travel content for Alaska, Yukon, BC, Alberta, Washington, Oregon and California!

Vancouver among cities shortlisted for NHL hub as league announces playoff plans

NHL will start the playoffs with 24 teams

36 soldiers test positive for COVID-19 after working in Ontario, Quebec care homes

Nearly 1,700 military members are working in long-term care homes overwhelmed by COVID-19

B.C. poison control sees spike in adults, children accidentally ingesting hand sanitizer

Hand sanitizer sales and usage have gone up sharply amid COVID-19 pandemic

Most Read