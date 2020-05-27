Cruisin’ road show in Houston

The Burns Lake Classic Car Club organizers put on a cruise on May 16. They met in their vehicles at the CNC in Burns Lake, then take a cruise. This trip took them to Houston and on May 31. COVID 19 has affected everyone in one way or another. Car clubs are no exception, having cancelled their show and shines this year, many classic car enthusiasts are finding other alternative ways to stay connected while practicing proper social distancing protocols. The Burns Lake Classic Car Club has joined in on what many other car clubs are doing around the province and have hit the streets, going for cruises. Being small close knit communities, organizer Katherine Martens keeps that in mind when planning a cruise, encouraging other local car clubs and car enthusiasts to join in. Participants from Vanderhoof through to Smithers participated. The local car club in Houston met the group in Rose Lake and joined in the parade of cars heading to Houston. A real treat was when Houston Car Club member Glenn Kelly led the parade of vehicles on a tour through the streets of Houston. “When one gets behind the wheel and gets cruising, cruisers can forget for a few moments that COVID 19 is just outside their doors,” said Martens. The next cruise is to Granisle on May 31 if the weather co-operates. For a complete itinerary of planned locations where car clubs are meeting to join in the cruise, head to the Burns Lake Classic Car Club’s Facebook page. (Angelique Houlihan photo)



