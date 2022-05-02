Geoff Regier (far left) had his charges dropped on Friday (April 29). (Submitted)

Geoff Regier (far left) had his charges dropped on Friday (April 29). (Submitted)

Crown drops charges on one of four Abbotsford hog protestors

Geoff Regier’s charges dropped after lawyers argue ‘abuse of process’ related to SPCA

There are now charges for only three of the “Excelsior 4” for break-and-enter and criminal mischief at an Abbotsford hog farm in 2019 after the case against activist Geoff Regier was dropped by the Crown on Friday (April 29).

Regier was present when the Meat the Victims group entered and then occupied Excelsior Hog Farm on April 28, 2019. He was not one of the approximately 60 individuals who went onto the farm, but was outside with about 100 others protesting on Harris Road.

His lawyers stated that charges should be dropped on grounds of “abuse of process” by the BC Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (BCSPCA), but the judge made no findings in that regard.

Crown counsel does not usually reveal the reasons for staying charges, typically only stating there is “not a strong likelihood of conviction.”

According to a press release from the Excelsior 4, Regier made contact with the BCSPCA in July 2019 with video footage of alleged animal cruelty at the farm.

The three remaining activists—Amy Soranno, Roy Sasano, and Nick Schafer—are scheduled to go to trial for four weeks in Abbotsford beginning June 27. The three face a combined 18 charges of break-and-enter and criminal mischief, and face potential jail time if found guilty.

RELATED: Trial date set for activists linked to Abbotsford hog farm protest

abbotsfordAnimalsCourt

We are experiencing technical difficulties with our commenting platform and hope to be up and running again soon. In the meantime, you can still send us your thoughts on Facebook or Twitter, or submit a letter to the editor.
Previous story
Added measures return to protect B.C.’s southern resident killer whales

Just Posted

Map of the Coastal GasLink pipeline route’s four westerly sections. (Coastal GasLink graphic)
Coastal GasLink replaces a pipeline contractor

Wildfire burns on Snake Hill near Kitwanga. (Screen capture/Jacob Beaton video/Facebook)
Wildfire service rescinds open fire ban

Fire Crew responded to the early morning fire at the Usk Chapel east of Terrace on April 22. (Usk Pioneer Chapel/Facebook)
Fire causes extensive damage to historic Usk Pioneer Chapel near Terrace

Most sportsmanlike award winners: (L-R) pre star winner Olivia Clarke, junior winner Ella McCormack and senior winner Elizabeth Chapman. (Submitted photo/Houston Today)
Houston Figure Skating Club 2022 awards