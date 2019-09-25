Crosswalks installed in Houston

An additional painted and illuminated crosswalk was installed last week approximately 60 feet south of the Jamie Baxter stairs at the apex of the corner to help eliminate the visibility issue. Also an illuminated one, was installed at Mountainview and Hagman Crescent. Council for the District of Houston allocated $40,000 for this project and a winning bid came in from Westcana Electric at $26,200. (Angelqiue Houlihan photos)

