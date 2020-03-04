The Houston Public Library offers local residents many choices to brighten winter days. (File photo)

Crime novels, pets and fantasy were top topics at library last year

Readers enjoy full range of library offerings

What are you reading? Better yet, what are others reading?

The Houston Public Library tracks its best read books by age category revealing the interests of local readers.

Below are the best read books of 2019.

Adult

Topping the adult list is James Patterson’s The Chef. A prolific crime writer, Patterson this time takes a reader to New Orleans featuring Caleb Rooney, a detective by day and a celebrity food truck chef by night.

Accused of a murder, Rooney embarks upon a journey to clear himself and makes startling discoveries.

The other adult best reads are

2. The Rule of Law by John T. Lescroart

3. Legacy of Mercy by Lynn N. Austin

4. Moccasin Square Gardens: Short Stories by Richard Van Camp

5. Sea of Greed by Clive Cussler

6. The 13-Minute Murder by James Patterson

7. We Were Killers Once by Becky Masterman

8. The Oracle by Clive Cussler

9. The Eulogist by Terry Gamble

10. No Exit by Taylor Adams

Children

Melissa Lagonegro’s Moana and Pua topped this category. It’s described as perfect for children ages 4 to 6 who are just learning to read on their own by using basic vocabulary and short sentences to tell simple stories.

Junior

Kitten Trouble by Nick Bruel was the favoured book here. When a cat shelter is destroyed, Kitty’s family decides to do something to help. But what will Kitty think about fostering kittens? And that leaves Kitty worried about a number of things, including sharing her toys.

Young adult

Everly Morrow has no idea that in another world she is fated to be Snow White’s greatest enemy, the Evil Queen in Gena Showalter’s The Evil Queen. A supposed Prince Charming, Roth Charmaine, further complicates matter in this tale of good versus evil.

DVDs

When not reading, borrowers took advantage of the library’s DVD collection.

1. Smallfoot, 2. The House With a Clock in Its Walls, 3. Longmire: The Sixth and Final Season, 4. Bohemian Rhapsody, 5. The Darkest Minds, 6. First Man, 7. The Land Before Time: The Complete Collection, 8. The Girl in the Spider’s Web, 9. Indian Horse, 10. Lego Movie 2: The Second Part

(Thanks to Sara Lewis from The Houston Public Library for providing these lists.)

James Patterson’s The Chef topped adult 2019 best read list at The Houston Public Library. (Submitted photo)

Young readers will enjoy Kitten Trouble, one of a series by Nick Bruel, available at the Houston Public Library. (Contributed photo)

Most Read