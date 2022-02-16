Crime and the high seas top adult reading choices of the past year

Another in the James Patterson series featuring New York detective Michael Bennett topped the adult fiction borrowings from the Houston Public Library in 2021.

This time it looks as if Bennett’s wedding plans may be on hold given a number of grisly murders taking place as prolific and popular writer Patterson adds to his best-selling list with The Russian.

Meanwhile, the adult non-fiction top read from the library last year was “The Complete One Pot: 400 Meals by America’s Test Kitchen.”

It’s billed as the one sure-fire cookbook to provide simplified meals using any number of cooking utensils to be found in today’s kitchens.

What happens on the high seas took up second and third spots in the adult fiction best reads for 2021 with Ocean Prey by John Sanford and Marauder by Clive Cussler.

Both are a continuation of a series by each writer with both Sanford and Cussler reaching deep into action-packet plots.

The second spot in the adult non-fiction borrowings was ADHD 2.0; New Science and Essential Strateges for Thriving With Distraction by Edward M. Hallowell and third spot was taken by a British Columbia book, Gold in British Columbia: Discovery to Confederation by Marie Elliott.

Below are the top reads and viewings in other categories.

Adult Paperback

1. A Springtime Affair by Kate Fforde

2. Hit Me With Your Best Scot by Suzanne Enoch

3. How to walk Away by Katherine Center

DVDs

1. The Marksman

2. News of the World

3. The War With Grandpa

DVD Series

1. The Last Kingdom: Season 4

2. The Last Kingdom: Season 3

3. A Discovery of Witches: Season 1

Juvenile DVDs

1. The Croods: A New Age

2. Mulan

3. Tom and Jerry the Movie

Juvenile Fiction

1. Code Name Bananas by David Walliams

2. Willa the Wisp by Jonathan Auxier

3. Geronimo Stilton: The Last Resort Oasis by Geronimo Stilton

Juvenile Non-Fiction

1. Odd Bods: The World’s Unusual Animals by Julie Murphy

2. Little Cloud: The Science of a Hurricane by Johanna Wagstaffe

3. Tales from the Animal Shelter by Stephanie Shaw

Young Adult

1. The Desolations of Devil’s Acre by Ransom Riggs

2. A Court of Silver Flames by Sarah J. Maas

3. A Vow So Bold and Deadly by Brigid Kemmerer

Children’s

1. Donut Give Up by Rose Rossner

2. The Bug in the Bog by Jonathan Fenske

3. The Berenstain Bears Learn About Heaven by Mike Berenstain

Graphic Novel

1. Dog Man: Mothering Heights by Dav Pilkey

2. Big Nate: In Your Face by Lincoln Pierce

3. Max Meow: Donuts and Danger by John Gallagher

Information provided courtesy of Sara Lewis, Library Director, Houston Public Library