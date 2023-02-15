Crews tackle rail crossing upgrade

The entrance into the industrial site on North Nadina was closed to traffic while CN Rail crews preformed upgrades Feb. 9. The work started at 8 a.m. that day and continued into the afternoon. (Angelique Houlihan photo/Houston Today)
